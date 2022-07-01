NFTX (NFTX) One Day Volume Hits $89,315.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $28.68 or 0.00145988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $11.83 million and $89,315.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTX has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 412,571 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

