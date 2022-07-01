Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 24,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

About Nihon Kohden (Get Rating)

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.