Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Nihon Kohden stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 24,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.52.
