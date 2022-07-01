NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Acquires $1,029,600.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NKE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $101.18. 7,931,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,356,112. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

