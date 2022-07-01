Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NROM remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

