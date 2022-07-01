Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.61. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 32,507 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.