Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 7th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of Northern Technologies International worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

NTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

