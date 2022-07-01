Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 162,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $217,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,416.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,808 shares of company stock worth $196,414. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

