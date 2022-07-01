NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.