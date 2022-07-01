NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.65.
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NG stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $8.84.
In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 171,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 108,129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 40.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 118,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.