NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NSTM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

