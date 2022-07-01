NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NSTM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 8,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
NovelStem International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovelStem International (NSTM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for NovelStem International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovelStem International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.