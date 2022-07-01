Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 750.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVO. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $682.43.

NYSE:NVO opened at $111.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,850,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,571,000 after acquiring an additional 365,146 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

