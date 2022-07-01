Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Shares of Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 179201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.
About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)
