Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Shares of Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 179201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a current ratio of 54.10, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

