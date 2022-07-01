Oakmont Capital Inc Buys 25,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,547,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,504.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oakmont Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 3,858 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,833.20.

On Friday, June 24th, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 6,454 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,528.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Oakmont Capital Inc bought 9,699 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,307.71.

KFS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 11,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,388. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of -0.17. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 161.76%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

