Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $121.65

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.65, but opened at $106.87. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $101.39, with a volume of 9,018 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.57. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 82,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

