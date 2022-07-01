Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $121.65

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.65, but opened at $106.87. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $103.71, with a volume of 3,946 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92.

Oasis Petroleum ( NYSE:OAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $652.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.50 million.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.