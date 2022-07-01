Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $176.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.