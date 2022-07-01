Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.70. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.85 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

