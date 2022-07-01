Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.80. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

