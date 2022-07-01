Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $226.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

