Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.47 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

