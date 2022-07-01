Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.23 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

