Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

