Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $1.03 million and $365,007.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

