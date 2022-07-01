ODUWA Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

