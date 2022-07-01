Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $2.18

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.18, but opened at 2.25. Offerpad Solutions shares last traded at 2.26, with a volume of 13,669 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPAD shares. Compass Point started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.77.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 3,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 207,456 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

