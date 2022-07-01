Oikos Price Tops $0.0036 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $399,126.57 and approximately $25,201.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00184365 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.75 or 0.01399617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00083974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016071 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

