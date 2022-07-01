Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.81.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $234,552.01. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

