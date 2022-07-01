OLIO Financial Planning Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 0.9% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after buying an additional 377,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 251,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 191,922 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,829 shares of company stock worth $16,277,105. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,410. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

