OLIO Financial Planning Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 263.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.