OLIO Financial Planning Reduces Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

OLIO Financial Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,092. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

