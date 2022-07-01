OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.60. 4,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.44.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,824.74% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OMNIQ Corp. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

