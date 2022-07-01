OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMVKY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($57.45) to €52.00 ($55.32) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($51.60) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.70) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $46.76 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.