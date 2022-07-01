ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $4,260,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

