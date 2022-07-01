ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $4,260,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.