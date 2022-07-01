Ontology (ONT) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and $27.98 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00083209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00264157 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

