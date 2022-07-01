Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000.

Shares of ONYX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 17,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,782. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

