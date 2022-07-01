Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSATGet Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 7,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbsat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSATGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Orbsat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

Further Reading

