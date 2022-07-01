Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 7,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbsat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Orbsat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

