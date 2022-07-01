Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in June

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROXF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.12. Orosur Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Orosur Mining
