Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Short Interest Up 71.2% in June

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROXF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Friday. 44 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.12. Orosur Mining has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

About Orosur Mining (Get Rating)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.