Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS OSSFF remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Össur hf. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.65.

About Össur hf. (Get Rating)

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers prosthetics products, including artificial limbs and related products for amputees; and lower and upper limb prosthetic components, including feet, knees, hands, fingers, liners, and other components.

