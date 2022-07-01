Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS OSSFF remained flat at $$4.57 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Össur hf. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.65.
About Össur hf. (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Össur hf. (OSSFF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.