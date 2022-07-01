Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Up 5.3%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.65. 6,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 551,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $735.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $104,448.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

