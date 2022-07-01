Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.71% of Owens Corning worth $63,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,653,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after buying an additional 696,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,515,000 after buying an additional 395,541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $24,040,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 291,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after buying an additional 260,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 14,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,087. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

