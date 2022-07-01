Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,986 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital makes up approximately 5.4% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Owl Rock Capital worth $60,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

ORCC opened at $12.33 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.