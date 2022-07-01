Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $18.14 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $343,949.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,421.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,059.15 or 0.05453514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00263406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00582245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00074872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.31 or 0.00516469 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,906,692 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

