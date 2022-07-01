Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $723.99

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 723.99 ($8.88) and traded as low as GBX 468.95 ($5.75). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 481.50 ($5.91), with a volume of 70,401 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.93) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.13) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a market cap of £436.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 722.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.92.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Catherine Moukheibir purchased 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 571 ($7.01) per share, with a total value of £14,086.57 ($17,282.01). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £19,888.20 ($24,399.71).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.