Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQZ traded up $25.37 on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

