P.A.W. Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Foot Locker accounts for about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $36,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 151,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86,406 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,616. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

