P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 18,256 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the period. Marchex comprises approximately 1.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned about 1.18% of Marchex worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.28. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,716. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

