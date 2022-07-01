PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

PD opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.41.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $37,413.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,010,317.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,046 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

