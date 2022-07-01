Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,886 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,753,668. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

