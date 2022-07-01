Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. 118,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,783,139. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

