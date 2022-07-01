Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $89.38. 45,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,262. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

