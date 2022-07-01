Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. 38,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,024. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.